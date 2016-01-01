Dr. Bergman accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Janice Bergman, PHD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Janice Bergman, PHD is a Psychologist in Nanuet, NY.
Dr. Bergman works at
Locations
Consumer Psychological Services PC55 Old Turnpike Rd Ste 601, Nanuet, NY 10954 Directions (845) 627-3413
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Janice Bergman, PHD
- Psychology
- English
- 1821172826
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Bergman has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Bergman has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Bergman.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Bergman, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Bergman appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.