Janice Thompson accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Janice Thompson, MED
Overview
Janice Thompson, MED is a Counselor in Charlotte, NC.
Janice Thompson works at
Locations
Elizabeth Blalock Lcswpa6809 Fairview Rd, Charlotte, NC 28210 Directions (704) 365-7777
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
Ratings & Reviews
It's been years since I saw Jan, but it was LIFE-CHANGING. She nailed it and is kind and encouraging, and informative!
About Janice Thompson, MED
- Counseling
- English
- 1649205865
