Janina Branch, LMHC is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Janina Branch is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Janina Branch, LMHC
Overview
Janina Branch, LMHC is a Psychotherapist in Hialeah, FL.
Janina Branch works at
Locations
-
1
Grow Therapy777 E 25th St Ste 203, Hialeah, FL 33013 Directions (786) 244-2403
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
- Cigna
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Janina Branch?
About Janina Branch, LMHC
- Psychotherapy
- English, Spanish
- 1407066087
Frequently Asked Questions
Janina Branch accepts Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Janina Branch has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Janina Branch works at
Janina Branch speaks Spanish.
3 patients have reviewed Janina Branch. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Janina Branch.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Janina Branch, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Janina Branch appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.