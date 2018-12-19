Janis Bean, LPC is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Janis Bean is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Janis Bean, LPC
Overview
Janis Bean, LPC is a Counselor in Weldon Spring, MO.
Janis Bean works at
Locations
-
1
Bean Christian Counseling, Inc.810 Westwood Industrial Park Dr, Weldon Spring, MO 63304 Directions (636) 697-5400
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Illinois
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health
- Humana
- Medicaid
- Molina Healthcare
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
- Value Options
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Janis Bean?
Loving, kind, patient, and wise!!! Janis has helped me learn how to cope with life's challenges, and communicate with others. She is a God-send!
About Janis Bean, LPC
- Counseling
- English
- 1528398278
Education & Certifications
- Lindenwood University St. Charles, Mo
Frequently Asked Questions
Janis Bean accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Janis Bean has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Janis Bean works at
12 patients have reviewed Janis Bean. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Janis Bean.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Janis Bean, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Janis Bean appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.