Janis Bonat, CRNP is accepting new patients.
Janis Bonat, CRNP
Overview
Janis Bonat, CRNP is a Family Medicine Specialist in Philadelphia, PA. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 26 years of experience. They graduated from TJUH College of Graduate Studies and is affiliated with Thomas Jefferson University Hospital.

Locations
Jefferson Family Med Assoc33 S 9th St Ste 301, Philadelphia, PA 19107 Directions
Insurance Accepted
- Amerihealth
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Buckeye Community Health Plan
- Consumer Health Network
- CorVel
- Fortified Provider Network
- Galaxy Health Network
- Geisinger Health Plan
- Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey
- Keystone Health Plan East
- One Net
- QualCare
- UnitedHealthCare
- Worker's Compensation
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews

About Janis Bonat, CRNP
- Family Medicine
- 26 years of experience
- English
- Female
- 1154434702
Education & Certifications
- TJUH College of Graduate Studies
Hospital Affiliations
- Thomas Jefferson University Hospital
Frequently Asked Questions
Janis Bonat has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Janis Bonat accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield, Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey and UnitedHealthCare, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Janis Bonat has indicated that they do offer telehealth services.

114 patients have reviewed Janis Bonat. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Janis Bonat.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Janis Bonat, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Janis Bonat appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.