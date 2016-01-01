See All Family Doctors in Philadelphia, PA
Janis Bonat, CRNP

Family Medicine
4.0 (114)
Accepting new patients
26 years of experience

Overview

Janis Bonat, CRNP is a Family Medicine Specialist in Philadelphia, PA. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 26 years of experience. They graduated from TJUH College of Graduate Studies and is affiliated with Thomas Jefferson University Hospital.

Janis Bonat works at Jefferson Geriatrics in Philadelphia, PA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield, Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey and UnitedHealthCare as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Jefferson Family Med Assoc
    33 S 9th St Ste 301, Philadelphia, PA 19107 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    Insurance Accepted

    • Amerihealth
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Buckeye Community Health Plan
    • Consumer Health Network
    • CorVel
    • Fortified Provider Network
    • Galaxy Health Network
    • Geisinger Health Plan
    • Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey
    • Keystone Health Plan East
    • One Net
    • QualCare
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • Worker's Compensation

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews

    4.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 114 ratings
    Patient Ratings (114)
    5 Star
    (65)
    4 Star
    (22)
    3 Star
    (6)
    2 Star
    (5)
    1 Star
    (16)
    About Janis Bonat, CRNP

    • Family Medicine
    • 26 years of experience
    • English
    • Female
    • 1154434702
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • TJUH College of Graduate Studies
    Medical Education

    Hospital Affiliations

    • Thomas Jefferson University Hospital

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Janis Bonat, CRNP is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Janis Bonat is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Janis Bonat has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Janis Bonat accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield, Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey and UnitedHealthCare, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

    Janis Bonat has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Janis Bonat works at Jefferson Geriatrics in Philadelphia, PA. View the full address on Janis Bonat’s profile.

    114 patients have reviewed Janis Bonat. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Janis Bonat.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Janis Bonat, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Janis Bonat appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

