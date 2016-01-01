See All Psychiatrists in Salisbury, NC
Jared Kelly, PA-C

Psychiatry
Map Pin Small Salisbury, NC
Accepting new patients

Overview of Jared Kelly, PA-C

Jared Kelly, PA-C is a Psychiatry Specialist in Salisbury, NC. 

Jared Kelly works at Mid-Atlantic Emergency Medical Associates - Rowan in Salisbury, NC. They are accepting new patients and accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Jared Kelly's Office Locations

    Mid-Atlantic Emergency Medical Associates - Rowan
    612 Mocksville Ave # 3, Salisbury, NC 28144 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (980) 369-3553
    Insurance Accepted

    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • MultiPlan

    About Jared Kelly, PA-C

    • Psychiatry
    • English
    • Male
    • 1497215248
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Hospital Affiliations

    • Novant Health Rowan Medical Center
    • Novant Health Presbyterian Medical Center

