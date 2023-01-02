Dr. Jared Winters, DC is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Winters is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Jared Winters, DC
Overview
Dr. Jared Winters, DC is a Chiropractor in Sarasota, FL.
Dr. Winters works at
Locations
Florida Chiropractic & Rehabilitaion Clinics (FCRC)1918 Robinhood St, Sarasota, FL 34231 Directions (941) 955-3272Monday8:00am - 6:00pmTuesday8:00am - 6:00pmWednesday8:00am - 6:00pmThursday9:00am - 6:00pmFriday8:00am - 6:00pm
Hudson Holistic Health & Chiropractic3540 S Osprey Ave, Sarasota, FL 34239 Directions (941) 955-3272
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
Ratings & Reviews
I drive 30 minutes and pass many other chiropractors. I could walk to one from my home. I could think for days and not come up with a complaint. From the second I open that door to the moment I leave, I feel like family. Having spent over 30 years also being a medical health care provider should mean a lot to anyone considering using chiropractic services.
About Dr. Jared Winters, DC
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Winters accepts Aetna and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Winters has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Winters works at
7 patients have reviewed Dr. Winters. The overall rating for this provider is 3.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Winters.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Winters, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Winters appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.