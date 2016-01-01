Jason Batten, LPC is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Jason Batten is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Jason Batten, LPC
Overview
Jason Batten, LPC is a Psychotherapist in Allentown, PA.
Jason Batten works at
Locations
1
Grow Therapy899 Harrison St # 681, Allentown, PA 18103 Directions (786) 244-2403Monday9:00am - 8:00pmTuesday9:00am - 8:00pmWednesday9:00am - 8:00pmThursday9:00am - 8:00pmFriday9:00am - 8:00pmSaturday9:00am - 8:00pmSunday9:00am - 8:00pm
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
Ratings & Reviews
About Jason Batten, LPC
- Psychotherapy
- English
- 1376025718
Jason Batten accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Jason Batten has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Jason Batten works at
