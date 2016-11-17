Dr. Jason Buttleman, DC is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Buttleman is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Jason Buttleman, DC
Overview
Dr. Jason Buttleman, DC is a Chiropractor in Traverse City, MI.
Dr. Buttleman works at
Locations
Chiropractic Health Center, Traverse City, Mi. 4968410975 E Brewery Creek Ln, Traverse City, MI 49684 Directions (231) 947-0755
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- Priority Health
Ratings & Reviews
He always listens to my concerns about my body and educates about what might be going on with, not only my joints, but my muscles as well.
About Dr. Jason Buttleman, DC
- Chiropractic
- English
- 1720137219
Dr. Buttleman accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Buttleman has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

9 patients have reviewed Dr. Buttleman. The overall rating for this provider is 3.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Buttleman.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Buttleman, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Buttleman appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.