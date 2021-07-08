See All Clinical Psychologists in Fort Wayne, IN
Jason Cook, HSPP Icon-share Share Profile
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Jason Cook, HSPP

Clinical Psychology
2.8 (8)
Accepting new patients

Overview

Jason Cook, HSPP is a Clinical Psychologist in Fort Wayne, IN. 

Jason Cook works at Cook Behavioral Health in Fort Wayne, IN. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Find providers based on your care needs

User Ratings (of at least 4.0)
Insurance Accepted
Headshot Available
Accepting New Patients
Conditions Treated and Procedures Performed
Start the search for a new doctor with Super Profiles and customizable filters that matter the most to you.

Locations

  1. 1
    Cook Behavioral Health
    7230 Engle Rd Ste 304, Fort Wayne, IN 46804 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (260) 483-2400
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan
    • Sagamore Health Network

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    2.8
    Average provider rating
    Based on 8 ratings
    Patient Ratings (8)
    5 Star
    (3)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (2)
    1 Star
    (3)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Jason Cook?

    Jul 08, 2021
    Dr Cook is a fabulous therapist with some really great tools for overcoming long term abuse and dissociative issues. A therapist with real tools and who doesn’t just do talk therapy is hard to find. He is also very understanding and compassionate but can also give you the nudge you need to move forward. He works with some of the more challenging mental health issues that other therapists have little or no training to work with. So he does have some serious emergency situations that can impact his schedule. I believe prior reviewers may not have considered this or been aware of it.
    — Jul 08, 2021
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Jason Cook, HSPP
    How would you rate your experience with Jason Cook, HSPP?
    • Likelihood of recommending Jason Cook to family and friends

    Jason Cook's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Jason Cook

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Jason Cook, HSPP.

    About Jason Cook, HSPP

    Specialties
    • Clinical Psychology
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1043283641
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Jason Cook, HSPP is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Jason Cook is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Jason Cook has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Jason Cook works at Cook Behavioral Health in Fort Wayne, IN. View the full address on Jason Cook’s profile.

    8 patients have reviewed Jason Cook. The overall rating for this provider is 2.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Jason Cook.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Jason Cook, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Jason Cook appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Jason Cook, HSPP?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.