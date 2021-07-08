Jason Cook, HSPP is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Jason Cook is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Jason Cook, HSPP
Jason Cook, HSPP is a Clinical Psychologist in Fort Wayne, IN.
Cook Behavioral Health7230 Engle Rd Ste 304, Fort Wayne, IN 46804 Directions (260) 483-2400
- Aetna
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Sagamore Health Network
Dr Cook is a fabulous therapist with some really great tools for overcoming long term abuse and dissociative issues. A therapist with real tools and who doesn’t just do talk therapy is hard to find. He is also very understanding and compassionate but can also give you the nudge you need to move forward. He works with some of the more challenging mental health issues that other therapists have little or no training to work with. So he does have some serious emergency situations that can impact his schedule. I believe prior reviewers may not have considered this or been aware of it.
- Clinical Psychology
- English
- 1043283641
Jason Cook accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Jason Cook has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
8 patients have reviewed Jason Cook. The overall rating for this provider is 2.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Jason Cook.
