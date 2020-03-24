Jason Hanby accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Jason Hanby, PA
Overview
Jason Hanby, PA is a Physician Assistant in West Palm Beach, FL.
Jason Hanby works at
Locations
MD Now Medical Centers
2007 Palm Beach Lakes Blvd, West Palm Beach, FL 33409
(561) 420-8555
Monday 8:00am - 8:00pm
Tuesday 8:00am - 8:00pm
Wednesday 8:00am - 8:00pm
Thursday 8:00am - 8:00pm
Friday 8:00am - 8:00pm
Saturday 8:00am - 8:00pm
Sunday 8:00am - 8:00pm
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
My visit With Jason Hanby was Absolutely AMAZING. He is treating me 4 MY Lupus Fibermyalgia & Bursitis. When my PAIN IS OUT OF CONTROL, I GO See HIM, and he CONTINUES with My TREATMENTS, which are getting the Bursa Injections. Jason Hanby, HAS NO PROBLEM Giving Me the shots, Because HE KNOWS, HOW MUCH THEY HELP ME TO LIVE A BETTER QUALITY OF LIFE. THANK YOU So Much Doctor Hanby, You Are The Best. Just Like Dr. Raheem started this treatment for me, but unfortunately, he Relocated. Dr. Singh, didn't want, Or Rather, she Did NOT FOLLOW Dr. RHEEMS TREATMENTS, AFTER HE LEFT. THANK GOD FOR JASON. Gratefully Yours Theresa Maimone
About Jason Hanby, PA
- Physician Assistant (PA)
- English
- 1659623494
Jason Hanby has indicated that they do offer telehealth services.
Jason Hanby works at
2 patients have reviewed Jason Hanby. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Jason Hanby.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Jason Hanby, there are benefits to both methods.