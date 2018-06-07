See All Chiropractors in Cincinnati, OH
Dr. Jason Maurer, DC

Chiropractic
4.0 (4)
Accepting new patients

Overview

Dr. Jason Maurer, DC is a Chiropractor in Cincinnati, OH. 

Dr. Maurer works at Cincinnati Spine & Rehab LLC in Cincinnati, OH. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Cincinnati Spine & Rehab LLC
    3021 Vernon Pl, Cincinnati, OH 45219 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (513) 751-6990

Ratings & Reviews
Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

4.0
Average provider rating
Based on 4 ratings
Patient Ratings (4)
5 Star
(3)
4 Star
(0)
3 Star
(0)
2 Star
(0)
1 Star
(1)
Jun 07, 2018
Dr. Maurer is so helpful. I was never in an accident before and he was so knowledgeable and helpful. His staff is awesome. I would recommend him to everyone!!
Michelle in Cincinnati, OH — Jun 07, 2018
About Dr. Jason Maurer, DC

Specialties
  • Chiropractic
Languages Spoken
  • English
NPI Number
  • 1871540120
A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

Frequently Asked Questions

Dr. Jason Maurer, DC is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Maurer is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

Dr. Maurer has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Dr. Maurer works at Cincinnati Spine & Rehab LLC in Cincinnati, OH. View the full address on Dr. Maurer’s profile.

4 patients have reviewed Dr. Maurer. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Maurer.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Maurer, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Maurer appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

