Dr. Jason Soriano, PSY.D

Clinical Psychology
5.0 (19)
Accepting new patients
10 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Jason Soriano, PSY.D is a Clinical Psychologist in Rockford, IL. They specialize in Clinical Psychology, has 10 years of experience. They graduated from Adler School of Professional Psychology and is affiliated with Javon Bea Hospital - Rockton, Mercy Harvard Hospital and Mercy Hospital and Trauma Center - Janesville.

Dr. Soriano works at ASPEN COUNSELING AND CONSULTING in Rockford, IL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Janet Wattles Center
    8616 Northern Ave, Rockford, IL 61107 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (815) 399-9700
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 7:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 7:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
  2. 2
    Counseling Associates of Rockford
    6975 Redansa Dr, Rockford, IL 61108 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (815) 398-7000
    Monday
    8:30am - 8:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:30am - 8:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:30am - 8:00pm
    Thursday
    8:30am - 8:00pm
    Friday
    8:30am - 5:00pm

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Javon Bea Hospital - Rockton
  • Mercy Harvard Hospital
  • Mercy Hospital and Trauma Center - Janesville

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Adolescent Counseling
Anxiety
Counseling for Gay and-or Lesbian Individuals
Treatment frequency



Adolescent Counseling Chevron Icon
Anxiety Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Anxiety
Counseling for Gay and-or Lesbian Individuals Chevron Icon
Counseling Services Chevron Icon
Couples Therapy Chevron Icon
Depressive Disorders Chevron Icon
Family Counseling Chevron Icon
Generalized Anxiety Disorder Chevron Icon
Grief Therapy Chevron Icon
Individual Therapy Chevron Icon
Marital Counseling Chevron Icon
Marital Therapy Chevron Icon
Mood and Adjustment Disorder Chevron Icon
Pain Management Chevron Icon
Psychological Testing Chevron Icon
Relaxation Therapy Chevron Icon
Stress Management Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Illinois
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Buckeye Community Health Plan
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • HAP Insurance
    • Humana
    • Medicare

    Ratings & Reviews
    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 19 ratings
    Patient Ratings (19)
    5 Star
    (19)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Mar 14, 2019
    I was not prepared for a doctor to offer solutions, options ,answers, commitment, suggestions, eye opening dr visit. I was blindsided by the devotion and patient way of helping you understand things so clearly, feel so safe to ask questions and make sense out of everything you put in front of him. I have never felt that level of dedication to help above n beyond my expectations
    About Dr. Jason Soriano, PSY.D

    Specialties
    • Clinical Psychology
    Years of Experience
    • 10 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1275920969
    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • Counseling Associates Of Rockford
    Internship
    • Adler Community Health Services
    Medical Education
    • Adler School of Professional Psychology
    Undergraduate School
    • University of Wisconsin / Madison
