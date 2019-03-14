Dr. Jason Soriano, PSY.D is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Soriano is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Jason Soriano, PSY.D
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Jason Soriano, PSY.D is a Clinical Psychologist in Rockford, IL. They specialize in Clinical Psychology, has 10 years of experience. They graduated from Adler School of Professional Psychology and is affiliated with Javon Bea Hospital - Rockton, Mercy Harvard Hospital and Mercy Hospital and Trauma Center - Janesville.
Dr. Soriano works at
Locations
-
1
Janet Wattles Center8616 Northern Ave, Rockford, IL 61107 Directions (815) 399-9700Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 7:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 7:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
-
2
Counseling Associates of Rockford6975 Redansa Dr, Rockford, IL 61108 Directions (815) 398-7000Monday8:30am - 8:00pmTuesday8:30am - 8:00pmWednesday8:30am - 8:00pmThursday8:30am - 8:00pmFriday8:30am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Javon Bea Hospital - Rockton
- Mercy Harvard Hospital
- Mercy Hospital and Trauma Center - Janesville
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Illinois
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Buckeye Community Health Plan
- Cigna
- First Health
- HAP Insurance
- Humana
- Medicare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Soriano?
I was not prepared for a doctor to offer solutions, options ,answers, commitment, suggestions, eye opening dr visit. I was blindsided by the devotion and patient way of helping you understand things so clearly, feel so safe to ask questions and make sense out of everything you put in front of him. I have never felt that level of dedication to help above n beyond my expectations
About Dr. Jason Soriano, PSY.D
- Clinical Psychology
- 10 years of experience
- English
- 1275920969
Education & Certifications
- Counseling Associates Of Rockford
- Adler Community Health Services
- Adler School of Professional Psychology
- University of Wisconsin / Madison
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Soriano accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Soriano has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Soriano works at
19 patients have reviewed Dr. Soriano. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Soriano.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Soriano, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Soriano appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.