Jason Walls has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Jason Walls, PA
Offers telehealth
Overview
Jason Walls, PA is a Physician Assistant in Johnson City, TN.
Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Locations
- 1 310 N State And Franklin Rd Ste 103, Johnson City, TN 37604 Directions (423) 232-8301
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- First Health
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Jason is truly great in this specialty. Very knowledgeable and kind. I highly recommend him.
About Jason Walls, PA
- Physician Assistant (PA)
- English
- 1942247713
