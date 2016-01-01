Javier Sethness has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Javier Sethness
Overview of Javier Sethness
Javier Sethness is a Nurse Practitioner in Los Angeles, CA.
Javier Sethness works at
Javier Sethness' Office Locations
-
1
St Anthony Medical Center837 W Imperial Hwy, Los Angeles, CA 90044 Directions (323) 755-9555
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Javier Sethness?
About Javier Sethness
- Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
- English
- 1134586076
Frequently Asked Questions
Javier Sethness works at
Javier Sethness has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Javier Sethness.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Javier Sethness, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Javier Sethness appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.