Dr. Duhon has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Jay Duhon, PHD
Overview of Dr. Jay Duhon, PHD
Dr. Jay Duhon, PHD is a Neuropsychologist in Plano, TX.
Dr. Duhon works at
Dr. Duhon's Office Locations
Jay Daniel Duhon Ph.d. Pllc2301 Ohio Dr Ste 130, Plano, TX 75093 Directions (214) 476-4137
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Duhon is very professional and insightful. He has provided me with tools I can use to help me navigate through my TBI recovery. He is patient and speaks clearly. Dr. Duhon administered my cognitive test and is working with me through my recovery. The fact that He administered the test rather than reading someone else's interpretation of my test results has been very helpful. Dr. Duhon helps me identify my blind spots and helps me identify and set reasonable goals. He suggests actionable exercises. He also works with my family with ways to facilitate my recovery and set expectations. I sincerely believe that I'm recovering because of the tools, work and insights he provides. He keeps me on track while being encouraging. I would certainly recommend him as would my family and friends.
About Dr. Jay Duhon, PHD
- Neuropsychology
- English
- 1417989724
Dr. Duhon accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Duhon has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
8 patients have reviewed Dr. Duhon. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Duhon.
