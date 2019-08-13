Dr. Jay Humphrey, DC is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Humphrey is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Jay Humphrey, DC
Overview
Dr. Jay Humphrey, DC is a Chiropractor in Rockwall, TX.
Dr. Humphrey works at
Locations
Rockwall Spine and Sports Medicine433 E Interstate 30, Rockwall, TX 75087 Directions (972) 722-8800
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
He listens to your pains and gives advice to help you get better. My life has changed and I am truly so thankful for him.
About Dr. Jay Humphrey, DC
- Chiropractic
- English
- 1972787992
Education & Certifications
- University of Texas
