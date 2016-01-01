Jay Inwald has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Jay Inwald, PSY
Offers telehealth
Overview of Jay Inwald, PSY
Jay Inwald, PSY is a Clinical Neuropsychologist in Bingham Farms, MI.
Jay Inwald's Office Locations
Neurobehavioral Consultants PC31600 Telegraph Rd Ste 230, Bingham Farms, MI 48025 Directions (248) 723-9200
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Priority Health
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
About Jay Inwald, PSY
- Clinical Neuropsychology
- English
- 1760509939
Frequently Asked Questions
Jay Inwald accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Jay Inwald has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
11 patients have reviewed Jay Inwald. The overall rating for this provider is 3.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Jay Inwald.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Jay Inwald, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Jay Inwald appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.