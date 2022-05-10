Jean Burton has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Jean Burton, PMHNP-BC
Offers telehealth
Overview of Jean Burton, PMHNP-BC
Jean Burton, PMHNP-BC is a Nurse Practitioner in Portland, ME.
Jean Burton works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Jean Burton's Office Locations
-
1
Portland Office95 India St, Portland, ME 04101 Directions (207) 774-0068
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Jean Burton?
Jean is kind, caring, bright and certainly very up to date on meds and treatment modalities for many personality disorders. She has been so very helpful in guiding me through some difficult challenges the past years and I’ve grown in many positive ways with her guidance. The BEST!
About Jean Burton, PMHNP-BC
- Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
- English
- 1811162027
Frequently Asked Questions
Jean Burton accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Jean Burton has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Jean Burton works at
Jean Burton has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Jean Burton.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Jean Burton, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Jean Burton appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.