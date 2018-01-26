Jeanette Merkel accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Jeanette Merkel, MFT
Overview
Jeanette Merkel, MFT is a Clinical Psychologist in Westlake Village, CA.
Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Locations
- 1 141 Duesenberg Dr Ste 2, Westlake Village, CA 91362 Directions (805) 378-7205
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Merkel is fantastic. Learned coping and management skills. She changed my life for the better. Trustworthy, honest, intelligent and kind. Best therapist I’ve had!
About Jeanette Merkel, MFT
- Clinical Psychology
- English
- 1285717041
Jeanette Merkel has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
5 patients have reviewed Jeanette Merkel. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Jeanette Merkel.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Jeanette Merkel, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Jeanette Merkel appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.