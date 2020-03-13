See All Nurse Practitioners in Eugene, OR
Jeanette Welker, FNP

Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
4.0 (3)
Accepting new patients

Overview of Jeanette Welker, FNP

Jeanette Welker, FNP is a Nurse Practitioner in Eugene, OR. 

Jeanette Welker works at Mark L. Jewell, MD in Eugene, OR. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Jeanette Welker's Office Locations

    Mark L. Jewell, MD
    1200 Executive Pkwy Ste 360, Eugene, OR 97401 (541) 342-2552

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Anxiety
Arthritis
Chronic Diseases
Anxiety Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Anxiety
Arthritis Chevron Icon
Chronic Diseases Chevron Icon
Depression Chevron Icon
Depressive Disorders Chevron Icon
Diabetes Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Diabetes
Heart Disease Chevron Icon
High Cholesterol Chevron Icon
Hypertension Chevron Icon
Menopause Chevron Icon
Obesity Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Obesity
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    • Aetna
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • PacificSource

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 3 ratings
    Patient Ratings (3)
    5 Star
    (2)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Mar 13, 2020
    Jeanette did a fantastic job. She listens, investigates, asks detailed questions, and does a very thorough job. I was immensely impressed by her knowledge. I would highly recommend her.
    About Jeanette Welker, FNP

    • Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
    • English
    • 1033217575
    Education & Certifications

    Undergraduate School
    • University of Washington
    Undergraduate School

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Jeanette Welker, FNP is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Jeanette Welker is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Jeanette Welker has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Jeanette Welker has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Jeanette Welker works at Mark L. Jewell, MD in Eugene, OR. View the full address on Jeanette Welker’s profile.

    3 patients have reviewed Jeanette Welker. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Jeanette Welker.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Jeanette Welker, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Jeanette Welker appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

