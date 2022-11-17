See All Chiropractors in Dallas, TX
Dr. Jeff Eidsvig, DC

Chiropractic Sports Medicine
4.9 (91)
Accepting new patients
18 years of experience

Overview

Dr. Jeff Eidsvig, DC is a Sports Medicine Chiropractor in Dallas, TX. They specialize in Chiropractic Sports Medicine, has 18 years of experience. They graduated from PARKER COLLEGE OF CHIROPRACTIC.

Dr. Eidsvig works at Willow Bend Sports & Spine Center in Dallas, TX. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Willow Bend Sports & Spine Center
    17304 Preston Rd Ste 1230, Dallas, TX 75252 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (972) 312-9310
    Monday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    7:00am - 1:00pm
    Wednesday
    7:00am - 1:00pm
    Thursday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    7:00am - 1:00pm

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Back Disorders
Back Injuries
Back Sprain
  View other providers who treat Headache
  View other providers who treat Migraine
  View other providers who treat Sprain
  View other providers who treat Whiplash
    • Aetna
    • Golden Rule

    Ratings & Reviews
    Nov 17, 2022
    Dr Eidsvig was able to relieve my Achilles pain in a few months when other doctors and PT’s could not after a year. He is so knowledgeable in how the body works. Loved his staff also.
    C Cox — Nov 17, 2022
    About Dr. Jeff Eidsvig, DC

    Specialties
    • Chiropractic Sports Medicine
    Years of Experience
    • 18 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1316133838
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • PARKER COLLEGE OF CHIROPRACTIC
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Jeff Eidsvig, DC is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Eidsvig is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Eidsvig has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Eidsvig works at Willow Bend Sports & Spine Center in Dallas, TX. View the full address on Dr. Eidsvig’s profile.

    91 patients have reviewed Dr. Eidsvig. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Eidsvig.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Eidsvig, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Eidsvig appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

