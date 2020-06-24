See All Physicians Assistants in Stanley, KS
Jeffrey Evilsizor, PA-C Icon-share Share Profile
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Jeffrey Evilsizor, PA-C

Physician Assistant (PA)
5.0 (7)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Overview

Jeffrey Evilsizor, PA-C is a Physician Assistant in Stanley, KS. They graduated from Midwestern University, Glendale, Az.

Jeffrey Evilsizor works at College Park Family Care Center - Stanley in Stanley, KS. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Advertisement
Compare with other Physician Assistants
Compare with other nearby providers
Sarah Hohbein, PA-C
Sarah Hohbein, PA-C
0.0 (0)
View Profile

Locations

  1. 1
    College Park Family Care Center - Stanley
    15101 Glenwood Ave, Stanley, KS 66223 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (913) 681-8866
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Autoimmune Diseases
Fatigue
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD)
Autoimmune Diseases
Fatigue
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD)

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Autoimmune Diseases Chevron Icon
Fatigue Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Fatigue
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD) Chevron Icon
Hashimoto's Disease Chevron Icon
Healthy Aging Chevron Icon
Hormone Imbalance Chevron Icon
Hypothyroidism Chevron Icon
IBS Associated With Inflammatory Bowel Disease Chevron Icon
Menopausal and Postmenopausal Disorders Chevron Icon
Mold Toxicity Chevron Icon
Mood Changes Chevron Icon
Polycystic Ovarian Syndrome Chevron Icon
Skin Diseases Chevron Icon
Small Intestine Disorders Chevron Icon

Ratings & Reviews
Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

5.0
Average provider rating
Based on 7 ratings
Patient Ratings (7)
5 Star
(7)
4 Star
(0)
3 Star
(0)
2 Star
(0)
1 Star
(0)
Leave a review

How was your appointment with Jeffrey Evilsizor?

Jun 24, 2020
I have deep respect and appreciation for Jeff Evilsizor. He has helped me navigate through several health issues. I appreciate that he doesn't just treat symptoms but seeks to find underlying causes. I also appreciate that he takes the time to listen to me and then think through potential treatment plans with me.
Dayna — Jun 24, 2020
Read more reviews on Healthgrades
Photo: Jeffrey Evilsizor, PA-C
How would you rate your experience with Jeffrey Evilsizor, PA-C?
  • Likelihood of recommending Jeffrey Evilsizor to family and friends

Jeffrey Evilsizor's Office & Staff

  • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
  • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
  • Staff friendliness and courteousness
  • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

Experience with Jeffrey Evilsizor

  • Level of trust in provider's decisions
  • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
  • How well provider listens and answers questions
  • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

Tell Us About Yourself

  • Your gender:
  • Your age group:
  • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

Finish Here

  • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
    Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
Thank you for sharing your feedback about Jeffrey Evilsizor, PA-C.

About Jeffrey Evilsizor, PA-C

Specialties
  • Physician Assistant (PA)
Specialties
Languages Spoken
  • English
Languages Spoken
NPI Number
  • 1457563140
NPI Number
A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

Education & Certifications

Medical Education
  • Midwestern University, Glendale, Az
Medical Education

Frequently Asked Questions

Jeffrey Evilsizor, PA-C is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Jeffrey Evilsizor is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

Jeffrey Evilsizor has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Jeffrey Evilsizor works at College Park Family Care Center - Stanley in Stanley, KS. View the full address on Jeffrey Evilsizor’s profile.

7 patients have reviewed Jeffrey Evilsizor. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Jeffrey Evilsizor.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Jeffrey Evilsizor, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Jeffrey Evilsizor appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

Are you Jeffrey Evilsizor, PA-C?

Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

It’s free and only takes a minute.

CLAIM MY PROFILE

Search

Primary Care
Close Icon

In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.