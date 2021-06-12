Jeffrey Hanna, LCSW is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Jeffrey Hanna is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Jeffrey Hanna, LCSW
Overview of Jeffrey Hanna, LCSW
Jeffrey Hanna, LCSW is a Behavioral Medicine Specialist in Sewell, NJ.
Jeffrey Hanna works at
Jeffrey Hanna's Office Locations
-
1
Sewell Primary Care485 Hurffville Crosskeys Rd, Sewell, NJ 08080 Directions
Insurance Accepted
- Ambetter
- Amerihealth
- Health Net
- Keystone Health Plan East
- Medicaid of New Jersey
- QualCare
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Jeffrey Hanna?
Dr. Hanna is an extremely patient and compassionate therapist who challenges his clients intellectually, spiritually and emotionally while providing a safe and professional environment. I am extremely grateful for his work and for all of the help while I was really struggling. Thank you for all that you do, Dr. Hanna!
About Jeffrey Hanna, LCSW
- Behavioral Medicine
- English
- Male
- 1467738898
Education & Certifications
- Widener
Hospital Affiliations
- Jefferson Stratford Hospital
Frequently Asked Questions
Jeffrey Hanna has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Jeffrey Hanna accepts UnitedHealthCare, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Jeffrey Hanna has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Jeffrey Hanna works at
8 patients have reviewed Jeffrey Hanna. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Jeffrey Hanna.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Jeffrey Hanna, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Jeffrey Hanna appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.