See All Psychologists in Sewell, NJ
Jeffrey Hanna, LCSW Icon-share Share Profile
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Jeffrey Hanna, LCSW

Behavioral Medicine
5.0 (8)
Map Pin Small Sewell, NJ
Accepting new patients
Brought to you by

Overview of Jeffrey Hanna, LCSW

Jeffrey Hanna, LCSW is a Behavioral Medicine Specialist in Sewell, NJ. 

Jeffrey Hanna works at Sewell Primary Care in Sewell, NJ. They are accepting new patients and accepts UnitedHealthCare as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Jeffrey Hanna's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Sewell Primary Care
    485 Hurffville Crosskeys Rd, Sewell, NJ 08080 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    Insurance Accepted

    • Ambetter
    • Amerihealth
    • Health Net
    • Keystone Health Plan East
    • Medicaid of New Jersey
    • QualCare
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews

    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 8 ratings
    Patient Ratings (8)
    5 Star
    (8)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Jeffrey Hanna?

    Jun 12, 2021
    Dr. Hanna is an extremely patient and compassionate therapist who challenges his clients intellectually, spiritually and emotionally while providing a safe and professional environment. I am extremely grateful for his work and for all of the help while I was really struggling. Thank you for all that you do, Dr. Hanna!
    JW — Jun 12, 2021
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Jeffrey Hanna, LCSW
    How would you rate your experience with Jeffrey Hanna, LCSW?
    • Likelihood of recommending Jeffrey Hanna to family and friends

    Jeffrey Hanna's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Jeffrey Hanna

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Jeffrey Hanna, LCSW.

    About Jeffrey Hanna, LCSW

    Specialties
    • Behavioral Medicine
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    Gender
    • Male
    Gender
    NPI Number
    • 1467738898
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Undergraduate School
    • Widener
    Undergraduate School

    Hospital Affiliations

    • Jefferson Stratford Hospital

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Jeffrey Hanna, LCSW is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Jeffrey Hanna is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Jeffrey Hanna has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Jeffrey Hanna has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Jeffrey Hanna works at Sewell Primary Care in Sewell, NJ. View the full address on Jeffrey Hanna’s profile.

    8 patients have reviewed Jeffrey Hanna. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Jeffrey Hanna.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Jeffrey Hanna, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Jeffrey Hanna appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.