Jeffrey Karp

Psychology
Overview

Jeffrey Karp is a Psychologist in Beachwood, OH. 

Jeffrey Karp works at Partners for Behavioral Health and Wellness Inc. in Beachwood, OH. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Partners for Behavioral Health and Wellness Inc.
    24800 Highpoint Rd Ste A, Beachwood, OH 44122 (216) 342-5496
    Aetna
    Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    Blue Cross Blue Shield
    Cigna

    Feb 27, 2019
    He has been helping my daughter for 3 months now. He has been able to pin point the root cause and have been diligently working with her. He is easy to talk to and will explain, update and follow up with any questions or concerns. My daughter finds him easy to talk to and trusts him. I am extremely happy we found him.
    About Jeffrey Karp

    Specialties
    • Psychology
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1205250347
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Jeffrey Karp has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Jeffrey Karp works at Partners for Behavioral Health and Wellness Inc. in Beachwood, OH. View the full address on Jeffrey Karp’s profile.

    3 patients have reviewed Jeffrey Karp. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Jeffrey Karp.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Jeffrey Karp, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Jeffrey Karp appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

