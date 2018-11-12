Dr. Jeffrey Leri, DC is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Leri is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Jeffrey Leri, DC
Overview
Dr. Jeffrey Leri, DC is a Chiropractor in Meadville, PA.
Dr. Leri works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Leri Jeffrey P Dc843 Market St, Meadville, PA 16335 Directions (814) 333-4199
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Capital Blue Cross
- Cigna
- First Health
- UPMC
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Leri?
Have been going to Jeff for years. Only one i will use.
About Dr. Jeffrey Leri, DC
- Chiropractic
- English
- 1619996212
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Leri accepts Aetna and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Leri has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Leri works at
2 patients have reviewed Dr. Leri. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Leri.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Leri, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Leri appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.