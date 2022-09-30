See All Nurse Practitioners in Meridian, ID
Jeffrey Robbins, NP

Family Medicine (Nurse Practitioner)
4.6 (27)
Accepting new patients
17 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview of Jeffrey Robbins, NP

Jeffrey Robbins, NP is a Family Medicine Nurse Practitioner in Meridian, ID. They specialize in Family Medicine (Nurse Practitioner), has 17 years of experience. They graduated from Idaho State University.

Jeffrey Robbins works at Pioneer Family Medicine in Meridian, ID. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Regence Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Jeffrey Robbins' Office Locations

  1. 1
    Pioneer Family Medicine Pllc
    4740 N Penngrove Way Ste 100, Meridian, ID 83646 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (208) 938-3663
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Saturday
    8:00am - 5:00pm

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Abscess Incision and Drainage
Acid Reflux
Acne
Abscess Incision and Drainage Chevron Icon
Acid Reflux Chevron Icon
Acne Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Acne
Allergies Chevron Icon
Anxiety Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Anxiety
Arthritis Chevron Icon
Asthma Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Asthma
Breast Exam Chevron Icon
COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease) Chevron Icon
Depressive Disorders Chevron Icon
Diabetes Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Diabetes
Electrocardiogram (EKG) Chevron Icon
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD) Chevron Icon
Heart Disease Chevron Icon
High Cholesterol Chevron Icon
Hyperlipidemia Chevron Icon
Hypertension Chevron Icon
Immunization Administration Chevron Icon
Menopause Chevron Icon
Obesity Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Obesity
Osteoporosis Chevron Icon
Pap Smear Chevron Icon
Pelvic Exams Chevron Icon
Physical Examination Chevron Icon
Sexually Transmitted Diseases (STDs) Chevron Icon
Suture Uncomplicated Lacerations Chevron Icon
Thyroid Disease Chevron Icon
Vaccination Chevron Icon
Wart Removal Chevron Icon
Well Baby Care Chevron Icon
Wellness Examination Chevron Icon
    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Altius Health Plans
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross of Idaho
    • First Health
    • PacificSource
    • Regence Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.6
    Average provider rating
    Based on 27 ratings
    Patient Ratings (27)
    5 Star
    (24)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (3)
    Sep 30, 2022
    Jeffrey Robbins is our family’s primary care provider for the last year and I can’t say enough about how caring and compassionate he is. My husband is fighting cancer and because of the cancer I’m experiencing depression and anxiety. Jeffrey Robbins has been amazingly helpful through this process, like a bright light in the darkness. I am thankful for his ability, clear thinking and kindness at such a difficult time in our lives. He’s a very important person on our medical “team” because cancer affects so many other parts of a person’s life and their loved ones.
    Victoria — Sep 30, 2022
    About Jeffrey Robbins, NP

    Specialties
    • Family Medicine (Nurse Practitioner)
    Years of Experience
    • 17 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Portuguese and Spanish
    NPI Number
    • 1669408514
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • Idaho State University
    Undergraduate School
    • Boise State University
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Jeffrey Robbins, NP is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Jeffrey Robbins is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Jeffrey Robbins has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Jeffrey Robbins has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Jeffrey Robbins works at Pioneer Family Medicine in Meridian, ID. View the full address on Jeffrey Robbins’s profile.

    27 patients have reviewed Jeffrey Robbins. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Jeffrey Robbins.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Jeffrey Robbins, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Jeffrey Robbins appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

