Jeffrey Robbins, NP is accepting new patients.
Jeffrey Robbins, NP
Offers telehealth
Overview of Jeffrey Robbins, NP
Jeffrey Robbins, NP is a Family Medicine Nurse Practitioner in Meridian, ID. They specialize in Family Medicine (Nurse Practitioner), has 17 years of experience. They graduated from Idaho State University.
Jeffrey Robbins works at
Jeffrey Robbins' Office Locations
Pioneer Family Medicine Pllc4740 N Penngrove Way Ste 100, Meridian, ID 83646 Directions (208) 938-3663Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pmSaturday8:00am - 5:00pm
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Altius Health Plans
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross of Idaho
- First Health
- PacificSource
- Regence Blue Cross Blue Shield
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Jeffrey Robbins?
Jeffrey Robbins is our family’s primary care provider for the last year and I can’t say enough about how caring and compassionate he is. My husband is fighting cancer and because of the cancer I’m experiencing depression and anxiety. Jeffrey Robbins has been amazingly helpful through this process, like a bright light in the darkness. I am thankful for his ability, clear thinking and kindness at such a difficult time in our lives. He’s a very important person on our medical “team” because cancer affects so many other parts of a person’s life and their loved ones.
About Jeffrey Robbins, NP
- Family Medicine (Nurse Practitioner)
- 17 years of experience
- English, Portuguese and Spanish
- 1669408514
Education & Certifications
- Idaho State University
- Boise State University
Frequently Asked Questions
Jeffrey Robbins has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Jeffrey Robbins accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Regence Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Jeffrey Robbins has indicated that they do offer telehealth services.
Jeffrey Robbins speaks Portuguese and Spanish.
27 patients have reviewed Jeffrey Robbins. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Jeffrey Robbins.
