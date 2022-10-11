Dr. Jeffrey Zipp, DC is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Zipp is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Jeffrey Zipp, DC
Dr. Jeffrey Zipp, DC is a Chiropractor in Boca Raton, FL.
Florida Orthocare Network LLC9325 Glades Rd Ste 104, Boca Raton, FL 33434 Directions (561) 513-8380
Physical Therapy Institute and Aquatic Rehab Inc7115 Lake Worth Rd, Lake Worth, FL 33467 Directions (561) 318-7432
- 3 4971 Le Chalet Blvd Ste 100, Boynton Beach, FL 33436 Directions (561) 733-5590
- Ambetter
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
He is, by far, the best doctor of Chiropractics in South Florida. His personal attention was something I have not come across for decades. I can't give him enough praise. Do yourself a favor and schedule an appointment.
Dr. Zipp accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield, Cigna and Humana, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Zipp has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
9 patients have reviewed Dr. Zipp. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Zipp.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Zipp, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Zipp appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.