Jenna Bosch has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Jenna Bosch, CRNP
Offers telehealth
Overview of Jenna Bosch, CRNP
Jenna Bosch, CRNP is a Nurse Practitioner in Birmingham, AL.
Jenna Bosch works at
Jenna Bosch's Office Locations
Cardiovascular Associates of North Alabama P.c.2022 Brookwood Medical Ctr Dr Ste 510, Birmingham, AL 35209 Directions (205) 250-6000
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Jenna is a fantastic CRNP: knowledgeable, caring, and willing to respond to emergency situations. I highly recommend her for your medical needs.
About Jenna Bosch, CRNP
- Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
- English
- 1700208071
Frequently Asked Questions
