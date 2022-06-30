Jenna Green, FNP is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Jenna Green is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Jenna Green, FNP
Overview of Jenna Green, FNP
Jenna Green, FNP is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Seattle, WA.
Jenna Green works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Jenna Green's Office Locations
-
1
Ghc Downtown Medical Ctr Lab509 Olive Way Ste 900, Seattle, WA 98101 Directions (206) 329-1760
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Jenna Green?
I have been treating with Jenna Green for a number of years and have always found her to be receptive, understanding, and an overall great provider.
About Jenna Green, FNP
- Internal Medicine
- English
- 1427338417
Frequently Asked Questions
Jenna Green has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Jenna Green accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Jenna Green has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Jenna Green works at
8 patients have reviewed Jenna Green. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Jenna Green.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Jenna Green, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Jenna Green appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.