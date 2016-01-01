Jenna Papik, FNP is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Jenna Papik is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Jenna Papik, FNP
Overview of Jenna Papik, FNP
Jenna Papik, FNP is a Nurse Practitioner in Charlottesville, VA.
Jenna Papik works at
Jenna Papik's Office Locations
Primary and Specialty Care Pantops650 Peter Jefferson Pkwy Ste 290, Charlottesville, VA 22911 Directions (434) 297-7140
- Aetna
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- First Health
Ratings & Reviews
About Jenna Papik, FNP
- Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
- English
- 1588166649
Frequently Asked Questions
Jenna Papik accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Jenna Papik has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
