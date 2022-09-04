Jenna Viland has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Jenna Viland, FNP
Offers telehealth
Overview of Jenna Viland, FNP
Jenna Viland, FNP is a Nurse Practitioner in Saint Paul, MN.
Jenna Viland works at
Jenna Viland's Office Locations
M Health Fairview Clinic - Grand Avenue870 Grand Ave, Saint Paul, MN 55105 Directions (651) 326-5650
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Jenna was my primary care provider for a few years, and I felt lucky to be in her care. I read a review on here from someone with PCOS - which I have as well. I found Jenna to be understanding but honest - she was worried about long term risks for diabetes and my overall health. So yes, she recommended that I lose weight - but she was very supportive and stressed that even losing a modest amount of weight could really benefit my health. Highly recommend Jenna.
About Jenna Viland, FNP
- Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
- English
- 1275918658
Frequently Asked Questions
Jenna Viland accepts Cigna and Humana, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Jenna Viland has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Jenna Viland works at
7 patients have reviewed Jenna Viland. The overall rating for this provider is 3.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Jenna Viland.
