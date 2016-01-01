See All Physicians Assistants in Vancouver, WA
Jennifer Barlow, PA-C

Physician Assistant (PA)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Overview

Jennifer Barlow, PA-C is a Physician Assistant in Vancouver, WA. 

Jennifer Barlow works at Orchards Family Medicine, Inc PS in Vancouver, WA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Orchards Family Medicine, Inc PS
    9300 NE Vancouver Mall Dr Ste 201, Vancouver, WA 98662 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (360) 567-0488

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Allergies
Anxiety
Asthma
Depression
Depressive Disorders
Diabetes
High Cholesterol
Hypertension
Injuries
Obesity
Pneumonia
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Choice Health
    • Health Net
    • MultiPlan
    • ODS Health Plan
    • UnitedHealthCare

    About Jennifer Barlow, PA-C

    Specialties
    • Physician Assistant (PA)
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1568569143
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Undergraduate School
    • Saint Francis University
    Undergraduate School

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Jennifer Barlow, PA-C is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Jennifer Barlow is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Jennifer Barlow has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Jennifer Barlow works at Orchards Family Medicine, Inc PS in Vancouver, WA. View the full address on Jennifer Barlow’s profile.

    Jennifer Barlow has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Jennifer Barlow.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Jennifer Barlow, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Jennifer Barlow appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

