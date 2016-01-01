Jennifer Barlow, PA-C is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Jennifer Barlow is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Jennifer Barlow, PA-C
Offers telehealth
Overview
Jennifer Barlow, PA-C is a Physician Assistant in Vancouver, WA.
Jennifer Barlow works at
Locations
Orchards Family Medicine, Inc PS9300 NE Vancouver Mall Dr Ste 201, Vancouver, WA 98662 Directions (360) 567-0488
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Choice Health
- Health Net
- MultiPlan
- ODS Health Plan
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
About Jennifer Barlow, PA-C
- Physician Assistant (PA)
- English
- 1568569143
Education & Certifications
- Saint Francis University
Frequently Asked Questions
Jennifer Barlow accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Jennifer Barlow has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Jennifer Barlow works at
Jennifer Barlow has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Jennifer Barlow.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Jennifer Barlow, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Jennifer Barlow appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.