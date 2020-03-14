Jennifer Bosch, PSY is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Jennifer Bosch is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Jennifer Bosch, PSY
Jennifer Bosch, PSY is a Forensic Psychologist in Laguna Beach, CA.
Locations
- 1 21632 Wesley Dr, Laguna Beach, CA 92651 Directions (949) 637-9684
My experience with Dr.Bosch was wonderful . She is very pleasant and easy to work withI most certainly felt very comfortable and relaxed nurtures that sort of environment !
- Forensic Psychology
- English
- 1902987118
Jennifer Bosch has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
2 patients have reviewed Jennifer Bosch. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Jennifer Bosch.
