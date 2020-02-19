Jennifer Bratton, APRN is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Jennifer Bratton is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Jennifer Bratton, APRN
Jennifer Bratton, APRN is a Nurse Practitioner in Louisville, KY.
Baptist Health Medical Group Primary Care3950 Kresge Way Suite 303, Louisville, KY 40207 Directions
- Baptist Health Louisville
- Aetna
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- First Health
- Humana
Excellent first visit. I have also referred my husband to be seen by Jenny. I see people complaining about having tests, but blood tests tell your health story. If there is an issue, I think she wants to re-test in a few weeks to see if TRULY an issue before treating. I would much rather be over-tested and certain, than placed on meds that I really don't need. If I find I am asked to be tested/seen way more often than makes sense, I will discuss with her. She called me personally to give me results and explain why she wants to follow up in a few weeks. I appreciate being treated like I am intelligent enough to understand the implications and options she suggests.
- Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
- English
- 1962648709
Jennifer Bratton has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Jennifer Bratton accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
6 patients have reviewed Jennifer Bratton. The overall rating for this provider is 3.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Jennifer Bratton.
