Jennifer Brown, NP

Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
3.7 (3)
Accepting new patients
Overview of Jennifer Brown, NP

Jennifer Brown, NP is a Nurse Practitioner in Brownsburg, IN. 

Jennifer Brown works at Westside Physicians for Women in Brownsburg, IN. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Humana as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Jennifer Brown's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Avon (temporary location)
    1080 N Green St Ste 150, Brownsburg, IN 46112 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    Insurance Accepted

    • Aetna
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • First Health
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan
    • Sagamore Health Network

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews

    3.7
    Average provider rating
    Based on 3 ratings
    Patient Ratings (3)
    5 Star
    (2)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    About Jennifer Brown, NP

    Specialties
    • Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Gender
    • Female
    NPI Number
    • 1396835401
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Undergraduate School
    • Indiana University School Of Nursing
    Hospital Affiliations

    • Hendricks Regional Health

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Jennifer Brown, NP is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Jennifer Brown is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Jennifer Brown has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Jennifer Brown has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Jennifer Brown works at Westside Physicians for Women in Brownsburg, IN. View the full address on Jennifer Brown’s profile.

    3 patients have reviewed Jennifer Brown. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Jennifer Brown.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Jennifer Brown, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Jennifer Brown appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.