Jennifer Brown, NP
Overview of Jennifer Brown, NP
Jennifer Brown, NP is a Nurse Practitioner in Brownsburg, IN.
Jennifer Brown works at
Jennifer Brown's Office Locations
Avon (temporary location)1080 N Green St Ste 150, Brownsburg, IN 46112 Directions
Insurance Accepted
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Sagamore Health Network
Ratings & Reviews
About Jennifer Brown, NP
- Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
- English
- Female
Education & Certifications
- Indiana University School Of Nursing
Hospital Affiliations
- Hendricks Regional Health
Jennifer Brown has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Jennifer Brown accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Humana, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
3 patients have reviewed Jennifer Brown. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Jennifer Brown.
