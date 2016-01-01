See All Family Doctors in Camden, SC
Jennifer Carter, PA

Family Medicine
Accepting new patients

Overview

Jennifer Carter, PA is a Family Medicine Specialist in Camden, SC. 

Jennifer Carter works at MUSC Health Kershaw Medical Center in Camden, SC with other offices in Lugoff, SC. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans.

Locations

    MUSC Health Kershaw Medical Center
    1315 Roberts St, Camden, SC 29020
    MUSC Health Primary Care Lugoff
    710 DEWITT DR, Lugoff, SC 29078
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    Insurance Accepted

    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    About Jennifer Carter, PA

    • Family Medicine
    • English
    • Female
    • 1477658987
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Hospital Affiliations

    • Musc Health Kershaw Medical Center

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Jennifer Carter, PA is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Jennifer Carter is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Jennifer Carter has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Jennifer Carter has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Jennifer Carter has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Jennifer Carter.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Jennifer Carter, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Jennifer Carter appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

