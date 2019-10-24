See All Nurse Practitioners in Tomball, TX
Jennifer Crosby, FNP

Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
4.6 (10)
Accepting new patients

Overview of Jennifer Crosby, FNP

Jennifer Crosby, FNP is a Nurse Practitioner in Tomball, TX. 

Jennifer Crosby works at Lone Star Heart and Vascular Center in Tomball, TX. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Jennifer Crosby's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Jg Nutrend Providers PA
    425 Holderrieth Blvd Ste 212, Tomball, TX 77375 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (346) 246-3424
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    • Aetna
    • Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • MultiPlan

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.6
    Average provider rating
    Based on 10 ratings
    Patient Ratings (10)
    5 Star
    (7)
    4 Star
    (2)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Our family has been seeing Jennifer for quite a few years and we have always been very pleased. So I took my teenage grandson in to see her and I was so impressed with her and how she connected with him! She has a lot of experience with teenagers having several of her own.
    Photo: Jennifer Crosby, FNP
    About Jennifer Crosby, FNP

    Specialties
    • Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1548301310
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Jennifer Crosby, FNP is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Jennifer Crosby is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Jennifer Crosby has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Jennifer Crosby has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Jennifer Crosby works at Lone Star Heart and Vascular Center in Tomball, TX. View the full address on Jennifer Crosby’s profile.

    10 patients have reviewed Jennifer Crosby. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Jennifer Crosby.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Jennifer Crosby, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Jennifer Crosby appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

