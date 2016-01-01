Dr. Jennifer Darakjy, PHD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Darakjy is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Jennifer Darakjy, PHD
Overview
Dr. Jennifer Darakjy, PHD is a Psychologist in Santa Teresa, NM. They specialize in Psychology, has 26 years of experience. They graduated from Washington State University.
Dr. Darakjy works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Rx Psychological Services LLC5300 McNutt Rd Ste 12, Santa Teresa, NM 88008 Directions
-
2
Southwest Counseling & Psychological Services5305 McNutt Rd Ste I, Santa Teresa, NM 88008 Directions (915) 490-6047
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Medicaid
- Molina Healthcare
- Presbyterian Health Plan
- Tricare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Darakjy?
About Dr. Jennifer Darakjy, PHD
- Psychology
- 26 years of experience
- English
- 1326380445
Education & Certifications
- Warm Springs Counseling Center
- Washington State University
- WHITWORTH COLLEGE
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Darakjy accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Darakjy has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Darakjy works at
Dr. Darakjy has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Darakjy.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Darakjy, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Darakjy appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.