Jennifer Del Russo Drozdowsky, LPC is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Jennifer Del Russo Drozdowsky is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Jennifer Del Russo Drozdowsky, LPC
Overview
Jennifer Del Russo Drozdowsky, LPC is a Clinical Psychologist in Haddon Township, NJ.
They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
- 1 342 Haddon Ave Ste 201, Haddon Township, NJ 08108 Directions (856) 298-1256
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Capital Blue Cross
- Cigna
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Jennifer Del Russo Drozdowsky?
About Jennifer Del Russo Drozdowsky, LPC
- Clinical Psychology
- English
- 1720386279
Frequently Asked Questions
Jennifer Del Russo Drozdowsky accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Jennifer Del Russo Drozdowsky has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
4 patients have reviewed Jennifer Del Russo Drozdowsky. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Jennifer Del Russo Drozdowsky.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Jennifer Del Russo Drozdowsky, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Jennifer Del Russo Drozdowsky appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.