Jennifer Denaro accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Jennifer Denaro, PSY
Offers telehealth
Overview
Jennifer Denaro, PSY is a Psychologist in Medway, MA.
Locations
Medway Mill165 Main St Unit 110, Medway, MA 02053 Directions (508) 473-0900
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Massachusetts
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Fallon Community Health Plan
- First Health
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Massachusetts Behavioral Health Partnership
- Medicaid
- MultiPlan
- Network Health
- Tufts Health Plan
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Jen met with my son on three occasions to complete psychological testing. She quickly established rapport and was able to inspire him to engage in and complete tasks. As they worked together she noted ways in which he self-regulated and responded to different levels of difficulty, responses I hadn't previously recognized. I felt Jen listened to my concerns and consistently spoke respectfully to me and my son.
About Jennifer Denaro, PSY
- Psychology
- English
- 1336345628
Education & Certifications
- Assumption College
