Jennifer Denaro, PSY

Psychology
5.0 (1)
Call for new patient details

Offers telehealth

Overview

Jennifer Denaro, PSY is a Psychologist in Medway, MA. 

Jennifer Denaro works at The Healing Environment in Medway, MA. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Medway Mill
    165 Main St Unit 110, Medway, MA 02053 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (508) 473-0900

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Search for conditions or procedures.
Group Psychotherapy
Pediatric Counseling
Psychological Testing
Group Psychotherapy
Pediatric Counseling
Psychological Testing

Group Psychotherapy Chevron Icon
Pediatric Counseling Chevron Icon
Psychological Testing Chevron Icon
Psychotherapy Services Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Massachusetts
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Fallon Community Health Plan
    • First Health
    • Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
    • Massachusetts Behavioral Health Partnership
    • Medicaid
    • MultiPlan
    • Network Health
    • Tufts Health Plan
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 1 ratings
    Patient Ratings (1)
    5 Star
    (1)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    About Jennifer Denaro, PSY

    Specialties
    • Psychology
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1336345628
    Education & Certifications

    Undergraduate School
    • Assumption College
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Jennifer Denaro has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Jennifer Denaro works at The Healing Environment in Medway, MA. View the full address on Jennifer Denaro’s profile.

    Jennifer Denaro has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Jennifer Denaro.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Jennifer Denaro, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Jennifer Denaro appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.