Dr. Jennifer Faber, OD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Faber is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Jennifer Faber, OD
Overview of Dr. Jennifer Faber, OD
Dr. Jennifer Faber, OD is an Optometrist in Arden, NC. They specialize in Optometry, has 11 years of experience. They graduated from Indiana University / Bloomington / School of Optometry.
Dr. Faber works at
Dr. Faber's Office Locations
-
1
Carolina Optometric of Arden2145 Hendersonville Rd Ste D, Arden, NC 28704 Directions (828) 681-8000Monday10:00am - 6:00pmTuesday8:30am - 5:00pmWednesday10:00am - 6:00pmThursday8:30am - 5:00pmFriday7:30am - 1:00pm
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- EyeMed Vision Care
- First Health
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- Superior Vision
- Vision Service Plan (VSP)
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Faber?
About Dr. Jennifer Faber, OD
- Optometry
- 11 years of experience
- English
- 1205183183
Education & Certifications
- Indiana University / Bloomington / School of Optometry
- Purdue University / Main Campus
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Faber accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Faber has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Faber works at
Dr. Faber has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Faber.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Faber, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Faber appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.