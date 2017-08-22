See All Internal Medicine Doctors in Kirkland, WA
Jennifer Gateley, PA

Internal Medicine
3.0 (2)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Overview

Jennifer Gateley, PA is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Kirkland, WA. 

Jennifer Gateley works at Virginia Mason Kirkland Medical Center in Kirkland, WA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Virginia Mason Kirkland Medical Center
    11800 NE 128th St Ste 300, Kirkland, WA 98034 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions
    Insurance Accepted

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    Ratings & Reviews

    3.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 2 ratings
    Patient Ratings (2)
    5 Star
    (1)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    About Jennifer Gateley, PA

    • Internal Medicine
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Gender
    • Female
    NPI Number
    • 1306295936
    Hospital Affiliations

    • Virginia Mason Medical Center

