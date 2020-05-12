Dr. Jennifer Kirkland, PHD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Kirkland is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Jennifer Kirkland, PHD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Jennifer Kirkland, PHD is a Clinical Psychologist in Albany, CA.
Dr. Kirkland works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Jennifer Kirkland, Psychologist1057 Solano Ave Ste 102, Albany, CA 94706 Directions
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Kirkland?
I have never spoken one on one with a psychologist for anything other than a pre-employment evaluation, I only had professional counseling through critical incident stress debriefings or other team/group therapy. I used to be involved in public safety. I found myself with a mindset where it seemed like seeking one-on-one guidance would be what I would have recommended for someone else, so I started looking for a psychologist. After reading Dr. Kirkland’s professional bio, I scheduled my first visit. I was not disappointed! She was very clear on laying out the ground rules and I felt at ease immediately by her professionalism and listening ability. She is very thoughtful of my feelings and has provided me much insight and clarity to help me understand, own and manage my struggles. I have been a patient of Dr. Kirkland’s for several months now and I know I am better for it.
About Dr. Jennifer Kirkland, PHD
- Clinical Psychology
- English
- 1912149352
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Kirkland has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Kirkland works at
Dr. Kirkland has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Kirkland.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Kirkland, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Kirkland appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.