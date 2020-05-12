See All Clinical Psychologists in Albany, CA
Dr. Jennifer Kirkland, PHD

Clinical Psychology
Dr. Jennifer Kirkland, PHD is a Clinical Psychologist in Albany, CA. 

Dr. Kirkland works at Psychological Services in Albany, CA. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

    Jennifer Kirkland, Psychologist
    1057 Solano Ave Ste 102, Albany, CA 94706 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions

May 12, 2020
I have never spoken one on one with a psychologist for anything other than a pre-employment evaluation, I only had professional counseling through critical incident stress debriefings or other team/group therapy. I used to be involved in public safety. I found myself with a mindset where it seemed like seeking one-on-one guidance would be what I would have recommended for someone else, so I started looking for a psychologist. After reading Dr. Kirkland’s professional bio, I scheduled my first visit. I was not disappointed! She was very clear on laying out the ground rules and I felt at ease immediately by her professionalism and listening ability. She is very thoughtful of my feelings and has provided me much insight and clarity to help me understand, own and manage my struggles. I have been a patient of Dr. Kirkland’s for several months now and I know I am better for it.
Jim V — May 12, 2020
About Dr. Jennifer Kirkland, PHD

Specialties
  • Clinical Psychology
Languages Spoken
  • English
NPI Number
  • 1912149352
