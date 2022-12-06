See All Nurse Practitioners in Las Vegas, NV
Jennifer Masslon, FNP-C

Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
4.6 (11)
Call for new patient details

Overview of Jennifer Masslon, FNP-C

Jennifer Masslon, FNP-C is a Nurse Practitioner in Las Vegas, NV. 

Jennifer Masslon works at Apex Medical Center in Las Vegas, NV. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Jennifer Masslon's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Apex Medical Center
    1701 Wellness Way Ste 200, Las Vegas, NV 89106 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (702) 310-9110

Ratings & Reviews
Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

4.6
Average provider rating
Based on 11 ratings
Patient Ratings (11)
5 Star
(10)
4 Star
(0)
3 Star
(0)
2 Star
(0)
1 Star
(1)
Dec 06, 2022
I want her back!
Lajuana Bell — Dec 06, 2022
Photo: Jennifer Masslon, FNP-C
About Jennifer Masslon, FNP-C

Specialties
  • Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
Languages Spoken
  • English
NPI Number
  • 1598309866
A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

Frequently Asked Questions

Jennifer Masslon has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

Jennifer Masslon has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Jennifer Masslon works at Apex Medical Center in Las Vegas, NV. View the full address on Jennifer Masslon’s profile.

11 patients have reviewed Jennifer Masslon. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Jennifer Masslon.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Jennifer Masslon, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Jennifer Masslon appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

