Overview

Jennifer Meigs, MS is a Counselor in Norman, OK. 

Jennifer Meigs works at Jenny Meigs Counseling & Psychotherapy in Norman, OK. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Jenny Meigs Counseling & Psychotherapy
    2221 Westpark Dr Ste C, Norman, OK 73069 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (405) 449-5511

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Search for conditions or procedures.
ADHD and-or ADD
Adjustment Disorder
Anxiety
ADHD and-or ADD
Adjustment Disorder
Anxiety

Treatment frequency



ADHD and-or ADD Chevron Icon
Adjustment Disorder Chevron Icon
Anxiety Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Anxiety
Behavioral Disorders Chevron Icon
Cognitive Behavioral Therapy (CBT) Chevron Icon
Counseling Services Chevron Icon
Couples Therapy Chevron Icon
Depressive Disorders Chevron Icon
Eating Disorders Chevron Icon
Family Counseling Chevron Icon
Family Psychotherapy Chevron Icon
Grief Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Grief
Grief Therapy Chevron Icon
Individual Therapy Chevron Icon
Marital and Family Psychotherapy Chevron Icon
Marital Therapy Chevron Icon
Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder (PTSD) Chevron Icon
Psychotherapy Services Chevron Icon
Relationship Issues Chevron Icon
Stress Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Stress
Stress Management Chevron Icon

Ratings & Reviews
5.0
Average provider rating
Based on 16 ratings
Patient Ratings (16)
5 Star
(16)
4 Star
(0)
3 Star
(0)
2 Star
(0)
1 Star
(0)
Read more reviews on Healthgrades
About Jennifer Meigs, MS

Specialties
  • Counseling
Languages Spoken
  • English
NPI Number
  • 1902040660
Education & Certifications

Internship
  • Oklahoma Christian Counseling Center
Internship

Frequently Asked Questions

Jennifer Meigs, MS is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Jennifer Meigs is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

Jennifer Meigs has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Jennifer Meigs works at Jenny Meigs Counseling & Psychotherapy in Norman, OK. View the full address on Jennifer Meigs’s profile.

16 patients have reviewed Jennifer Meigs. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Jennifer Meigs.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Jennifer Meigs, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Jennifer Meigs appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

