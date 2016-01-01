Jennifer Murphy, LPC is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Jennifer Murphy is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Jennifer Murphy, LPC
Overview
Jennifer Murphy, LPC is a Counselor in Sparta, TN.
They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
- 1 1 E Bockman Way Rm 205, Sparta, TN 38583 Directions (931) 510-0261
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Magellan Health Services
- Value Options
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Jennifer Murphy?
About Jennifer Murphy, LPC
- Counseling
- English
- 1184065666
Education & Certifications
- Tennessee Technological University
Frequently Asked Questions
Jennifer Murphy accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Jennifer Murphy has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Jennifer Murphy has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Jennifer Murphy.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Jennifer Murphy, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Jennifer Murphy appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.