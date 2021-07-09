Jennifer Richey, PA-C is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Jennifer Richey is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Jennifer Richey, PA-C
Jennifer Richey, PA-C is a Physician Assistant in Kingwood, TX.
Jennifer Richey works at
1
Millennium Physicians Family Practice - Kingwood451 Kingwood Medical Dr Ste 200, Kingwood, TX 77339 Directions (281) 359-2080Monday7:30am - 5:00pmTuesday7:30am - 5:00pmWednesday7:30am - 5:00pmThursday7:30am - 5:00pmFriday8:30am - 4:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Millennium Physicians Family Medicine - New Caney17516 Us Highway 59, New Caney, TX 77357 Directions (281) 359-2080Monday8:30am - 5:00pmTuesday8:30am - 5:00pmWednesday8:30am - 5:00pmThursday8:30am - 5:00pmFriday8:30am - 5:00pm
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Jennifer is always caring and willing to listen
Frequently Asked Questions
Jennifer Richey has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Jennifer Richey has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
8 patients have reviewed Jennifer Richey. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Jennifer Richey.
