Jennifer Richey, PA-C

Physician Assistant (PA)
4.5 (8)
Accepting new patients

Overview

Jennifer Richey, PA-C is a Physician Assistant in Kingwood, TX. 

Jennifer Richey works at Millennium Physicians in Kingwood, TX with other offices in New Caney, TX. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Millennium Physicians Family Practice - Kingwood
    451 Kingwood Medical Dr Ste 200, Kingwood, TX 77339 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (281) 359-2080
    Monday
    7:30am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    7:30am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    7:30am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    7:30am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:30am - 4:00pm
    Saturday
    Closed
    Sunday
    Closed
  2. 2
    Millennium Physicians Family Medicine - New Caney
    17516 Us Highway 59, New Caney, TX 77357 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (281) 359-2080
    Monday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    4.5
    Average provider rating
    Based on 8 ratings
    Patient Ratings (8)
    5 Star
    (7)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    About Jennifer Richey, PA-C

    Specialties
    • Physician Assistant (PA)
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1144266388
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Jennifer Richey, PA-C is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Jennifer Richey is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Jennifer Richey has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Jennifer Richey has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    8 patients have reviewed Jennifer Richey. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Jennifer Richey.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Jennifer Richey, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Jennifer Richey appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

