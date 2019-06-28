See All Clinical Psychologists in Mount Dora, FL
Dr. Jennifer Sandler, PHD

Clinical Psychology
4.5 (8)
Accepting new patients
47 years of experience

Overview

Dr. Jennifer Sandler, PHD is a Clinical Psychologist in Mount Dora, FL. They specialize in Clinical Psychology, has 47 years of experience. They graduated from City University Of Newyork.

Dr. Sandler works at Psychotherapy Associates in Mount Dora, FL. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Psychotherapy Associates
    440 N Donnelly St # Reserved, Mount Dora, FL 32757 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (561) 504-1710
    Monday
    2:00pm - 7:00pm
    Tuesday
    2:00pm - 7:00pm
    Wednesday
    2:00pm - 7:00pm
    Thursday
    2:00pm - 7:00pm
    Friday
    2:00pm - 7:00pm
    Saturday
    2:00pm - 7:00pm
    Sunday
    2:00pm - 7:00pm

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Adjustment Disorder
Adolescent Counseling
Anxiety
Adjustment Disorder
Adolescent Counseling
Anxiety

Adjustment Disorder Chevron Icon
Adolescent Counseling Chevron Icon
Anxiety Chevron Icon
Behavior Modification Chevron Icon
Behavioral Disorders Chevron Icon
Cognitive Behavioral Therapy (CBT) Chevron Icon
Couples Therapy Chevron Icon
Depression Chevron Icon
Depressive Disorders Chevron Icon
Depressive Episode Chevron Icon
Eating Disorders Chevron Icon
Family Counseling Chevron Icon
Family Psychotherapy Chevron Icon
Grief Chevron Icon
Grief Therapy Chevron Icon
Group Psychotherapy Chevron Icon
Individual Therapy Chevron Icon
Marital Counseling Chevron Icon
Marital Therapy Chevron Icon
Obsessive-Compulsive Disorder (OCD) Chevron Icon
Panic Attack Chevron Icon
Pediatric Behavior Disorders Chevron Icon
Physical Abuse of Child Chevron Icon
Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder (PTSD) Chevron Icon
Psychological Testing Chevron Icon
Psychotherapy Services Chevron Icon
Relationship Issues Chevron Icon
Separation Anxiety Chevron Icon
Sexual Abuse of Child Chevron Icon
Stress Chevron Icon
Ratings & Reviews
4.5
Average provider rating
Based on 8 ratings
Patient Ratings (8)
5 Star
(7)
4 Star
(0)
3 Star
(0)
2 Star
(0)
1 Star
(1)

About Dr. Jennifer Sandler, PHD

Specialties
  • Clinical Psychology
Years of Experience
  • 47 years of experience
Languages Spoken
  • English, Eastern Farsi and French
NPI Number
  • 1205148343
Education & Certifications

Internship
  • Creedmore State Hosp
Medical Education
  • City University Of Newyork
Undergraduate School
  • Queens College, CUNY
Frequently Asked Questions

Dr. Jennifer Sandler, PHD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Sandler is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

Dr. Sandler has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Dr. Sandler works at Psychotherapy Associates in Mount Dora, FL. View the full address on Dr. Sandler’s profile.

8 patients have reviewed Dr. Sandler. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Sandler.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Sandler, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Sandler appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

