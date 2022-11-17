See All Physicians Assistants in Sarasota, FL
Jennifer Schook, PA-C

Physician Assistant (PA)
5.0 (4)
Accepting new patients

Overview

Jennifer Schook, PA-C is a Physician Assistant in Sarasota, FL. 

Jennifer Schook works at Sarasota Medical Center in Sarasota, FL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Good Business LLC
    2830 Bee Ridge Rd, Sarasota, FL 34239 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (941) 927-1234
    Monday
    8:00am - 6:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 6:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 6:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 6:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 6:00pm
    Saturday
    8:00am - 12:00pm
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • MultiPlan

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 4 ratings
    Patient Ratings (4)
    5 Star
    (4)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Nov 17, 2022
    She listened, She understood. She ordered the correct tests. Got back to me and followed through and did all the right things. Very Pleasant both Jennifer Schook and the staff.
    Lee L. Heiden — Nov 17, 2022
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Jennifer Schook, PA-C
    About Jennifer Schook, PA-C

    Specialties
    • Physician Assistant (PA)
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1770530180
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Jennifer Schook, PA-C is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Jennifer Schook is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Jennifer Schook has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Jennifer Schook has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Jennifer Schook works at Sarasota Medical Center in Sarasota, FL. View the full address on Jennifer Schook’s profile.

    4 patients have reviewed Jennifer Schook. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Jennifer Schook.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Jennifer Schook, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Jennifer Schook appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

